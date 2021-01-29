180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $196.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,942. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.78. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

