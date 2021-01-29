180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $122.62. 317,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,059,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

