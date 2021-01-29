180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $17.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $818.14. The company had a trading volume of 505,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,271,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,677.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $747.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.77. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

