180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,292 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

MET traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 208,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.