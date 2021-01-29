180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 595 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after buying an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after buying an additional 585,317 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $110.28. 39,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

