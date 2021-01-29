2,000 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DaVita by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in DaVita by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

