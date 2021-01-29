2,000 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

PAAS opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.