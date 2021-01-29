2,103 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.80 and its 200 day moving average is $206.41. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.