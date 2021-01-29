$218.56 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $218.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.39 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $243.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $894.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.53 million to $896.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $921.64 million, with estimates ranging from $897.90 million to $939.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 18,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,855. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

