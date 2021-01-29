$22.75 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post sales of $22.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the highest is $23.70 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $85.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $88.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.65 million, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $84.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,893 shares of company stock valued at $313,066. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

