$223.67 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report sales of $223.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.00 million and the lowest is $220.20 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $854.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $860.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $846.40 million to $862.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

