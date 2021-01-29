2,315 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

