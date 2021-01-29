2,463 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,865,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.49. 5,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

