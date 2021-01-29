2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 1,932,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,135,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Specifically, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 2U by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in 2U by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

