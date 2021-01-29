$3.82 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce sales of $3.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.50 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $41.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIRS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.54. 333,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

