$316.90 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce $316.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.00 million. Sunrun posted sales of $243.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $913.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860.80 million to $950.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Truist started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,732.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $3,458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,062,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,723,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock valued at $109,832,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sunrun by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sunrun by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sunrun by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.