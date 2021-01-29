3,227 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EV stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $73.31.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.