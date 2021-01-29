35,877 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Marvell Technology Group comprises about 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 8,621.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 217,445 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

MRVL stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.66. 309,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

