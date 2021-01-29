$376.80 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post sales of $376.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $382.31 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $156.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.83. 3,647,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.46 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.33. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $99.46 and a 1 year high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,615 shares of company stock valued at $59,578,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

