3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DDD. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 21.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

