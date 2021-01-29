3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $1,867,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $183.42 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

