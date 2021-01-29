3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% (implying $33.8-34.8 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.95 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.20-9.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.58.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

