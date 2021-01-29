$41.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce $41.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.99 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 billion to $161.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.76 billion to $170.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

