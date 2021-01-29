414,553 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.48% of Skillz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Skillz stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.