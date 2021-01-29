$43.91 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post sales of $43.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.72 million to $44.20 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $177.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.61 million to $178.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $178.70 million, with estimates ranging from $175.39 million to $181.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,006,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 414,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 855,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,427. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

