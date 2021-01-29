46,000 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Purchased by Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Chegg accounts for about 3.6% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 17.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $173,481.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 155,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Chegg stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,773. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

