4,862 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

