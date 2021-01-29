$499.18 Million in Sales Expected for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to report $499.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the lowest is $484.50 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $538.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TCF Financial.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. 96,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,007. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.