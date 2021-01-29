4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $595,463.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $778,281.02 and approximately $595,463.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00123197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00262061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033683 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

