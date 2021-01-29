$52.85 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post sales of $52.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.60 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $204.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $205.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $237.65 million, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYA. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paya stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Paya at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,356. Paya has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 162.90 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.55.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

