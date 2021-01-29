$525.51 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $525.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.00 million and the lowest is $520.00 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $424.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $31.48.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

