5,259 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

