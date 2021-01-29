5,556 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

