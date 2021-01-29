$561.57 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post sales of $561.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $534.60 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $580.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 93,289 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 357,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

