561 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW traded down $20.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $691.64. 28,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,514. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $728.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $695.57. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.24.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

