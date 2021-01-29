5,800 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 72.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

