$595.97 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post sales of $595.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.76 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,054 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,357 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 3,618,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,042. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.