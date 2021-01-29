$595.97 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post sales of $595.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.76 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,054 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,357 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 3,618,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,042. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

