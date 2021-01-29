5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) stock opened at C$3.89 on Tuesday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$4.10. The firm has a market cap of C$324.43 million and a PE ratio of 64.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

