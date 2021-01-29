6,470 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Electric Power by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.