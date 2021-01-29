65,972 Shares in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,093,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 99,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,551,000.

VDE opened at $56.18 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

