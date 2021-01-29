663 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,784 shares of company stock valued at $63,407,782. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $378.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.80 and its 200-day moving average is $387.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

