$68.70 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $68.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $61.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $216.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $217.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $261.63 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $267.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

CLAR stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.15 million, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clarus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Clarus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clarus by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

