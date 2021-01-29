7,622 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after purchasing an additional 785,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $22,750,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 155,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,064. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

