8,356 Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

AMSC stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $711.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

