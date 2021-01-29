888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Shares Gap Up to $307.00

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $307.00, but opened at $320.00. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) shares last traded at $302.00, with a volume of 215,957 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

In other 888 Holdings plc (888.L) news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc (888.L) Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

