888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of EIHDF opened at $4.27 on Friday. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on EIHDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

