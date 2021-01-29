8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

8X8 stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. 2,847,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

