A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L)’s (BAG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

LON BAG opened at GBX 487 ($6.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 468.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £545.58 million and a P/E ratio of 26.04. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 641 ($8.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

