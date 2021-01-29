A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE AHC opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. A.H. Belo has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A.H. Belo stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.79% of A.H. Belo worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

