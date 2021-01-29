Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Abcam from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abcam stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

